Leeds United are currently focusing on their attempts to remain in the Premier League this season after securing promotion by landing the Championship title in May.

The Whites made the most of the momentum gained by promotion as the Elland Road hierarchy boosted Daniel Farke’s squad with ten new faces during the summer transfer window and there is an expectation more new signings will arrive when the January transfer window opens for business in the new year.

However, there will also be one eye on next summer when a whole host of players from the Premier League, Serie A, the Bundesliga and other leagues across Europe find themselves out of contract and available on a free transfer.

With the help of the experts at TransferMarkt, we take a look at 15 players Leeds can currently sign for nothing next summer.

Lorenzo Pellegrini Current club: Roma

Callum Wilson Current club: West Ham United