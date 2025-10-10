15 players Leeds United can sign for nothing next summer including Newcastle and Aston Villa stars

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 10th Oct 2025, 17:30 BST

There are some eye-catching names on a list of players that are currently out of contract next summer.

Leeds United are currently focusing on their attempts to remain in the Premier League this season after securing promotion by landing the Championship title in May.

The Whites made the most of the momentum gained by promotion as the Elland Road hierarchy boosted Daniel Farke’s squad with ten new faces during the summer transfer window and there is an expectation more new signings will arrive when the January transfer window opens for business in the new year.

However, there will also be one eye on next summer when a whole host of players from the Premier League, Serie A, the Bundesliga and other leagues across Europe find themselves out of contract and available on a free transfer.

With the help of the experts at TransferMarkt, we take a look at 15 players Leeds can currently sign for nothing next summer.

Current club: Roma

1. Lorenzo Pellegrini

Current club: Roma | TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images Photo: TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

Current club: West Ham United

2. Callum Wilson

Current club: West Ham United | Getty Images

Current club: Manchester City

3. Stefan Ortega

Current club: Manchester City | Getty Images

Current club: Sunderland

4. Dennis Cirkin

Current club: Sunderland | Getty Images

Current club: Newcastle United

5. Nick Pope

Current club: Newcastle United | Getty Images

Current club: Brighton and Hove Albion

6. Lewis Dunk

Current club: Brighton and Hove Albion | Getty Images

