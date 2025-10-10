Raphinha Leeds United 'debt' state of play amid Man Utd transfer links

Raphinha is being linked with a sensational move to Manchester United, but what is the outstanding financial situation between Leeds and Barca?

Ever since leaving Leeds United for Barcelona in 2022, Raphinha has been a topic of regular discussion.

On the pitch, the Brazil international has been nothing short of sensational, especially last season, when he registered 34 goals and 26 assists across all competitions to help the Blaugrana win a La Liga and Copa del Rey double, and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Raphinha’s stats for Barcelona so far:

Appearances: 151

151 Goals: 57

57 Assists: 53

53 Trophies: 5 (2x La Liga, 1x Copa del Rey, 2x Supercopa de España)

But there have also been constant questions asked regarding the financial situation between Leeds and Barcelona, with the Spaniards often accused of owing money to the Whites over the £50m transfer fee they paid three years ago.

Our very own Graham Smyth clarified the situation last year, with sources confirming to him that Barcelona ‘do not owe Leeds an outstanding debt for Raphinha’.

Rather, the Catalan giants may actually owe a creditor for money secured in order to buy him in the first place, while they may also owe small amounts to the player’s previous clubs - Sporting CP, Vitoria Guimaraes and Rennes - for things such as solidarity payments and training compensation.

Speculation about what Barcelona owe to Leeds has often been fuelled by the comments of former Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani, who claimed that a deal had been struck with Chelsea for Raphinha due to the Spanish side not being able to fund a transfer, before they quickly returned to the table with the cash.

Those questions have been raised again recently by various outlets, but Smyth’s update for the YEP last year remains definitive: Leeds are fully paid up, with the issue now between Barcelona and their creditors.

Man Utd linked with sensational £104m+ Raphinha move

Raphinha has shot to the top of the headlines again, however, with Manchester United now linked with a sensational move for the winger.

According to Spanish press, the Red Devils have already submitted offers in the region of €120-150million (£104-130m) for Raphinha, who ‘represents a necessary leap in quality to revive their sporting vision’.

On the one hand, Barcelona are in a very strong negotiating position given they extended Raphinha’s contract this summer, keeping him at the Camp Nou until the summer of 2028.

But on the other hand, if they do still owe creditors money for his transfer from Leeds - as also appears to be the case for the acquisitions of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres from Bayern Munich and Manchester City, respectively - they may be pushed into a corner in terms of the price they can demand of United.

Spanish press state that €120m is the low end of what Barca will accept for their star attacker, with United viewing this fee as a ‘strategic investment’.

While it’s hard to see the Red Devils pulling it off, his arrival would be a major boost to a side that finished 16th in the Premier League last year and sits 10th after seven games this season, with just three wins on the board.

Raphinha managed 17 goals and 12 assists in 67 appearances during his time at Elland Road, but may see his popularity take a huge hit if he were to make the move to bitter rivals Man Utd.

