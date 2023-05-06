Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Sam Allardyce makes Illan Meslier decision with four Leeds United changes at Manchester City

New boss Sam Allardyce has dropped keeper Illan Meslier for his first game in charge of Leeds United in Saturday’s clash at Manchester City as part of four changes to his side.

By Lee Sobot
Published 6th May 2023, 14:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 14:16 BST

Leeds conceded 23 goals across the month of April – a new Premier League record – and several of those goals arrived after Meslier mistakes. Allardyce admitted at Friday’s pre-match press conference that deciding whether to stick or twist with Meslier was probably one of the biggest decisions that he had to make and the the new Whites boss has taken the Frenchman out of the side as Joel Robles replaces him in goal.

Austrian international defender Max Wober also comes back into the side following his recent return from a hamstring injury and replaces captain Liam Cooper who suffered a glute injury in last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace. But another defensive changes sees Robin Koch come out of the team as Junior Firpo starts while Adam Forshaw is also named in the XI as Crysencio Summerville drops to the bench. Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas are also still out injured and Archie Gray is among the substitutes.

Pep Guardiola has made seven changes to the City side that lined up for Wednesday night’s 3-0 win at home to West Ham United. One of those changes sees Kevin De Bruyne return from injury to start.

Ederson, Rico Lewis, Aymeric Laporte, Manuel Akanji, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden also come into the XI as Stefan Ortega Moreno, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Rodrigo, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Bernardo drop out.

Manchester City: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland. Subs: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Dias, Phillips, Stones, Grealish, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Gomez

Leeds United: Robles, Kristensen, Ayling, Wober, Firpo, Forshaw, Roca, McKennie, Harrison, Gnonto, Bamford. Subs: Meslier, Koch, Struijk, Greenwood, Gray, Aaronson, Summerville, Rodrigo, Rutter.

Referee: Andrew Madley.

Leeds United 'keeper Illan Meslier. Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images.
