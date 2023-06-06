Leeds United shortlist ‘ideal’ new manager, loan moves sanctioned for £45 million duo

Leeds United have a tough transfer window ahead of them as not only will they need to manage outgoing players and target new signings, but there is also the matter of appointing a new head coach.

The Whites’ relegation from the Championship has left them in a tricky situation and without a permanent manager. So it’s going to be all hands on deck this summer to create the best possible chance for the club to bounce back into the Premier League. Here are the latest transfer headlines for Leeds United.

‘Ideal’ manager added to shortlist

West Brom’s Carlos Corberán has been put on Leeds United’s shortlist as they seek out a new full-time head coach to guide them to Premier League promotion. The Whites have made it crystal clear that their mission is to return to the top flight as soon as possible and they are currently rounding up potential suitors to help them do that.

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Corberán has been viewed as an ‘ideal’ appointment and West Brom have already prepared themselves for an approach from Leeds. The Spaniard’s future at the Hawthorns is also reportedly in doubt due to financial problems at the club.

Leeds willing to loan out £45m duo

Staying with reports from Football Insider, Leeds have agreed to sanction loan moves for both Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams following their relegation, as the duo want to continue competing at the highest level. The Whites have already conceded the fact they will struggle to keep some of their players on their books, especially if they don’t return to the Premier League straight away.