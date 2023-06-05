Combined Premier League & Championship attendance table: how Leeds United compare from Man Utd to Luton Town - gallery
A look at the average attendances across the Premier League and Championship to see where Leeds United rank.
Leeds United are headed back to the Championship, but how will their attendances compare to their new rivals?
The Whites failed to extend their Premier League stay and now face the tough task of fighting their way back up from the second tier. A new manager will be required, while Leeds will also need to reshape their squad between now and then, with plenty of exits likely. The Whites know the Championship well, and they also know their fans will be behind them regardless of relegation.
With that in mind, we have taken a look at the average attendances across the Premier League and Championship to see where Leeds rank overall.