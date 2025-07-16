Leeds United look to be edging closer to their fifth summer signing with a fee agreed for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff. The Athletic reported on Tuesday evening that an agreement worth £12million plus £3m add-ons has been reached for the 27-year-old, with personal terms not expected to provide any problems.

On Wednesday, Longstaff’s move to Leeds got the ‘here we go’ seal of approval from Fabrizio Romano, who reported via X that Newcastle have given Longstaff permission to undergo medical tests. The midfielder might even join up with his new teammates in Stockholm this weekend - albeit it’s unlikely he’ll feature against Manchester United.

Once all the paperwork is signed and media duties complete, Longstaff - along with the other summer arrivals - will be tasked with picking out a Leeds squad number. Below, the YEP takes a look at what is available.

No.3 Had belonged to Junior Firpo since his summer 2021 arrival but now free, following confirmation of the left-back's exit. Not the kind of number you'd expect a central midfielder to wear, however.

No.8 Loan signing Joe Rothwell claimed the No.8 shirt from Glen Kamara last summer but after returning to parent club Bournemouth - and since joining Rangers - his choice is up for grabs. A more fitting number for someone in Longstaff's position and the number he wore in his final season for Newcastle's U23s.

No.12 As with Rothwell, loan signing Jaidon Anthony spent one season wearing the No.12 shirt before returning to Bournemouth. No one claimed it last season and so it remains up for grabs. Previous owners range from Gordon Strachan to Paul Rachubka.

No.13 Unlucky for some, and usually reserved for back-up goalkeepers - albeit neither Karl Darlow nor Alex Cairns went for it. Given up by Kristoffer Klaesson last summer and previously worn by Kiko Casilla.

No.14 Became available last summer when Joe Rodon took the No.6 and was immediately claimed by Manor Solomon, who has since returned to Tottenham Hotspur.