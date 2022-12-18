Leeds United have been busy preparing for their return to Premier League action on 28th December. The Whites have played Spanish pair Elche and Real Sociedad in friendlies this past week to get back up to speed.

First up for Jesse Marsch’s side is a tricky home test against Manchester City. The transfer window opens next month and the club has been linked with a few players over recent times such as Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Real Vallodolid’s Ivan Fresneda, Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha and Birmingham City’s George Hall.

Leeds are too close to the relegation zone for comfort at the moment and will be eyeing some more wins to help them climb up the league table. January provides them with an opportunity to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.

With that in mind, here is a look at some squad numbers that are available to any potential new arrivals...

24- This number was worn by left-back Leif Davis who left for League One side Ipswich Town over the summer on a permanent basis. Previous owners: Hadi Sacko, Tom Adeyemi, Chris Dawson

28- Italian defender Gaetano Berardi donned 28 when he played at Elland Road. Previous owners: Lewis Walters, Cameron Stewart, Davide Somma

31- Lewie Coyle, who now plays for hometown club Hull City, was the last to wear this for Leeds. Previous owners: Zan Benedicic, Paul Rachubka, Charlie Taylor

34- Current midfielder Alfie McCalmont switched from 34 to 38. Previous owners: Pascal Struijk, Lewis Baker, Paul McKay

36- Robbie Gotts had this before he departed for Barrow. Previous recent owners: Mallik Wilks, Alex Mowatt, Tom Lees

41- This number has only ever been used twice by Leeds players, both by goalkeepers Eric Grimes and Shaun Allaway.