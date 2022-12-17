Unlike Leeds, Manchester City have been unable to play friendlies during the World Cup break owing to the number of Pep Guardiola’s players currently away at the Finals in Qatar. With the tournament reaching its climax this weekend as France and Argentina face off in the final, several of City’s representatives have returned to the North West making themselves available for selection.

The club organised a friendly match with fellow City Football Group (CFG) side Girona FC on Saturday afternoon, fielding a mix of youth and experience at their Academy Stadium, housed on the Etihad campus. Notably, Belgium international Kevin de Bruyne and the Premier League’s current top scorer Erling Haaland, both started and scored against their LaLiga opponents, establishing a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teenagers Rico Lewis, Shea Charles and Jadel Katongo all featured, alongside youngsters Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Sergio Gomez, too. There were starts for Ilkay Gundogan – eliminated from the World Cup with Germany at the group stage – Riyad Mahrez, De Bruyne, Haaland and experienced back-up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, as well.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring their side's second goal with Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez during the friendly match between Manchester City and Girona at Manchester City Academy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Having only been eliminated in the knockout rounds, Man City’s English, Spanish, Brazilian and Portuguese players are unlikely to feature against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round next week but could make their return against Leeds on December 28.

At the very least, it appears Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland and De Bruyne will all be selected by Guardiola for their visit to Elland Road, in what was already going to be a formidable task for the hosts, without the added difficulty of City’s star players boasting a clean bill of health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Girona were eventually beaten by that 2-0 scoreline on Saturday suggesting there won’t even be a great deal of rustiness Leeds can exploit when the two sides meet later this month.