Leeds United sent early Premier League warning amid dreaded Man City scenario as big guns find net
Leeds United host Man City at Elland Road in just under two weeks’ time when the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland are expected to feature for the champions
Unlike Leeds, Manchester City have been unable to play friendlies during the World Cup break owing to the number of Pep Guardiola’s players currently away at the Finals in Qatar. With the tournament reaching its climax this weekend as France and Argentina face off in the final, several of City’s representatives have returned to the North West making themselves available for selection.
The club organised a friendly match with fellow City Football Group (CFG) side Girona FC on Saturday afternoon, fielding a mix of youth and experience at their Academy Stadium, housed on the Etihad campus. Notably, Belgium international Kevin de Bruyne and the Premier League’s current top scorer Erling Haaland, both started and scored against their LaLiga opponents, establishing a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes.
Teenagers Rico Lewis, Shea Charles and Jadel Katongo all featured, alongside youngsters Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Sergio Gomez, too. There were starts for Ilkay Gundogan – eliminated from the World Cup with Germany at the group stage – Riyad Mahrez, De Bruyne, Haaland and experienced back-up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, as well.
Having only been eliminated in the knockout rounds, Man City’s English, Spanish, Brazilian and Portuguese players are unlikely to feature against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round next week but could make their return against Leeds on December 28.
At the very least, it appears Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland and De Bruyne will all be selected by Guardiola for their visit to Elland Road, in what was already going to be a formidable task for the hosts, without the added difficulty of City’s star players boasting a clean bill of health.
Girona were eventually beaten by that 2-0 scoreline on Saturday suggesting there won’t even be a great deal of rustiness Leeds can exploit when the two sides meet later this month.
Haaland was substituted on 60 minutes while Gundogan and De Bruyne were both given 80-minute run-outs in preparation for their final fixtures of 2022.