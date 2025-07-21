Anton Stach looks set to become Leeds United’s sixth summer signing after undergoing medical tests on Monday. The YEP reported over the weekend on the agreement of a €20million (£17.3m) deal for the Hoffenheim midfielder, who is expected to join up with Daniel Farke’s squad in Germany once a deal is done.

Fans will hope to get a first look at Stach during one of Leeds’ two behind-closed-doors friendlies over in Germany and ahead of that non-competitive debut, the 6ft 4ins ball-winner will need to pick a squad number. Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Manchester United saw all five current arrivals sport vacant options, the most obvious of which saw left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson claim Junior Firpo’s No.3 while Sean Longstaff went for No.8.

There are still plenty of options for Stach to pick from, including the number he’s worn for the past three years at Hoffenheim. Below, the YEP takes a fresh look at what’s available following Saturday’s friendly.

No.12 Loan signing Jaidon Anthony spent one season wearing the No.12 shirt before returning to Bournemouth. No one claimed it last season and so it remains up for grabs. Previous owners range from Gordon Strachan to Paul Rachubka.

No.13 Unlucky for some, and usually reserved for back-up goalkeepers - albeit neither Karl Darlow nor Alex Cairns went for it. Given up by Kristoffer Klaesson last summer and previously worn by Kiko Casilla.

No.16 Sonny Perkins the most recent owner until his permanent departure in January. An eclectic mix of previous owners ranging from Yosuke Ideguchi to Bradley Johnson. Was Stach's number during three years at Hoffenheim and so a natural choice, you'd think.

No.20 Was previously owned by Dan James until last summer, where the Welshman's talisman status saw him claim the No.7 shirt, which became available following Joel Piroe's switch to No.10.

No.24 Georginio Rutter started last season as Leeds' No.24 but left after two games, with it remaining unclaimed ever since. Hadi Sacko among the relatively recent previous owners.