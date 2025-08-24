Leeds United’s second game of the Premier League season at Arsenal ultimately ended in a heavy defeat and there has now been a Whites change in the bookies’ new predicted final table.

Daniel Farke’s Whites took on Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing Gunners at the Emirates for their second game of the new campaign and initially frustrated the hosts as the score remained goalless after 33 minutes.

Arsenal, though, finally broke the deadlock in the 34th minute as Jurrien Timber headed home a Declan Rice corner and there was no way back for Leeds who ended up conceding four more for a 5-0 hiding.

The defeat came on the back of Monday night’s 1-0 win at home to Everton as part of a second weekend of the season which notably featured a first win of the new season for expected key rivals Brentford who recorded a 1-0 success at home to Aston Villa.

It’s all led to changes in the betting markets and this is how the bookmakers now think the final table will look based on the latest title odds.

1 . 1st: Arsenal (up from 2nd) Title odds: 2-1 (in from 9-4 and new title favourites). | Getty Images