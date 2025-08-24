Leeds United change in bookies' new predicted final Premier League table after Arsenal hiding, Brentford boost

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 24th Aug 2025, 11:03 BST

There has been a Leeds United change in the bookies’ new predicted final Premier League table.

Leeds United’s second game of the Premier League season at Arsenal ultimately ended in a heavy defeat and there has now been a Whites change in the bookies’ new predicted final table.

Daniel Farke’s Whites took on Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing Gunners at the Emirates for their second game of the new campaign and initially frustrated the hosts as the score remained goalless after 33 minutes.

Arsenal, though, finally broke the deadlock in the 34th minute as Jurrien Timber headed home a Declan Rice corner and there was no way back for Leeds who ended up conceding four more for a 5-0 hiding.

The defeat came on the back of Monday night’s 1-0 win at home to Everton as part of a second weekend of the season which notably featured a first win of the new season for expected key rivals Brentford who recorded a 1-0 success at home to Aston Villa.

It’s all led to changes in the betting markets and this is how the bookmakers now think the final table will look based on the latest title odds.

Title odds: 2-1 (in from 9-4 and new title favourites).

1st: Arsenal (up from 2nd)

Title odds: 2-1 (in from 9-4 and new title favourites).

Title odds: 21-10.

2nd: Liverpool (down from 1st)

Title odds: 21-10.

Title odds: 5-1 (out from 3s).

3rd: Manchester City

Title odds: 5-1 (out from 3s).

Title odds: 8-1 (in from 11s).

4th: Chelsea

Title odds: 8-1 (in from 11s).

Title odds: 28-1 (in from 50s).

5th: Tottenham Hotspur (up from 6th)

Title odds: 28-1 (in from 50s).

Title odds: 33-1.

6th: Manchester United (down from 5th)

Title odds: 33-1.

