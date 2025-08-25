Leeds United face a quick return to action as their Carabao Cup involvement begins at Sheffield Wednesday - and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Just three days after being blitzed 5-0 at Premier League hosts Arsenal, Daniel Farke’s Whites face crisis club Wednesday in the Carabao Cup second round.

As part of a busy week, Leeds will then return to action in the Premier League just four days later with the Saturday evening visit of Newcastle United to Elland Road.

With Premier League survival the clear and obvious priority, Whites boss Farke has already declared that there will be more changes than would usually be the case against the Owls.

All told, we can see him making nine of them and this is the XI that we think he will send out for Tuesday night’s 8pm kick-off under the Hillsborough lights.

GK: Karl Darlow There's an argument to keeping new first choice keeper Lucas Perri in nets in the hope of getting a confidence-building clean sheet after shipping in five at Arsenal. But Farke has both Karl Darlow and Illan Meslier kicking their heels and it seems an obvious call to start one of them, Darlow seemingly now the second choice amid speculation over Meslier's future.

RB: Sebastiaan Bornauw Summer signing Bornauw has not yet been given his first Leeds minutes, the Belgian an unused sub against both Everton and Arsenal. Surely his full debut arrives at Hillsborough, just a case of whether that be at right back or centre-back. Possibly at right back to give first choice Jayden Bogle a rest.

CB: Jaka Bijol £15m summer centre-back signing Bijol was available for the first time against Arsenal after serving a one-match ban against Everton but the Slovenian only made the bench as Farke stuck with Pascal Struijk alongside Joe Rodon. But Farke has said that Tuesday's game offers the perfect chance for new signings and a full debut looks imminent for Bijol. Probably just a case of who partners him. A second full debut.

CB: Pascal Struijk Struijk is the first port of call for the captain's armband in Ethan Ampadu's absence and he seems the most likely partner alongside Bijol which would allow Joe Rodon a rest.

LB: Sam Byram Always reliable and seemingly a banker bet to start, whether it be at right back or left back. Possibly at left back to give new first choice Gabi Gudmundsson a rest. Isaac Schmidt is another option but he looks set to join Werder Bremen on loan.