When do Leeds United play Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup in busy end to month?
A busy end to Leeds United’s first month of the new Premier League season will feature a Carabao Cup Yorkshire derby sandwiched by huge league tests against Arsenal and Newcastle United.
Upon being back in the country’s top flight, Leeds enter the 2024-25 Carabao Cup in the second round - the draw for which was made on Wednesday evening ahead of Wednesday night’s remaining ties.
The Whites were one of the last balls out of the Northern Section hat in being handed a trip to either Bolton Wanderers or Sheffield Wednesday who locked horns in their first round tie at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Wednesday night.
The tie was decided on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw and the Owls booked their place in the second round with a 4-2 win on spot kicks.
Three games in eight days for a busy end to the month
Ties in the second round will take place the week commencing Monday, August 25 with full fixture information to be confirmed in due course.
Likely to be playing on the Tuesday or Wednesday night, it means Daniel Farke’s Whites will face a Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough three or four days after their Premier League trip to Arsenal, the Owls clash then followed by Saturday evening’s Premier League hosting of Newcastle United.
The clash against the Magpies represents the last game before the September international break.