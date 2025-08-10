Pre-season is just about done and a particularly busy August now sees the big dates come thick and fast for Leeds United’s Premier League return.

Daniel Farke’s Whites concluded their summer friendlies with Saturday afternoon’s 1-1 draw against AC Milan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and all roads now lead to the new season itself.

Leeds will face six less league games than they did in the Championship upon being back in the country’s top flight but another cup game will be added to agenda as part of a particularly busy August.

Here, we run through the key dates of the season, starting with next Monday night’s Premier League opener against Everton at Elland Road.

1 . Premier League openr Monday, August 18: Leeds United v Everton (8pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports).

2 . First away game Saturday, August 23: Arsenal v Leeds United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports).

3 . Extra August game: Carabao Cup second round (Leeds enter in this round). Tuesday, August 26 or Wednesday, August 27. Draw to take place next week.

4 . Final game before September international break Saturday, August 30: Leeds United v Newcastle United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports).

5 . Summer window transfer deadline day Monday, September 1 (7pm).