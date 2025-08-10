Pre-season is just about done and a particularly busy August now sees the big dates come thick and fast for Leeds United’s Premier League return.
Daniel Farke’s Whites concluded their summer friendlies with Saturday afternoon’s 1-1 draw against AC Milan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and all roads now lead to the new season itself.
Leeds will face six less league games than they did in the Championship upon being back in the country’s top flight but another cup game will be added to agenda as part of a particularly busy August.
Here, we run through the key dates of the season, starting with next Monday night’s Premier League opener against Everton at Elland Road.
