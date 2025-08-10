Leeds United new season key dates with TV games, extra August fixture and transfer deadlines

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 10th Aug 2025, 14:58 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2025, 15:04 BST

A look at Leeds United’s new season key dates on the club’s Premier League return.

Pre-season is just about done and a particularly busy August now sees the big dates come thick and fast for Leeds United’s Premier League return.

Daniel Farke’s Whites concluded their summer friendlies with Saturday afternoon’s 1-1 draw against AC Milan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and all roads now lead to the new season itself.

Leeds will face six less league games than they did in the Championship upon being back in the country’s top flight but another cup game will be added to agenda as part of a particularly busy August.

Here, we run through the key dates of the season, starting with next Monday night’s Premier League opener against Everton at Elland Road.

Monday, August 18: Leeds United v Everton (8pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports).

1. Premier League openr

Monday, August 18: Leeds United v Everton (8pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports). | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Saturday, August 23: Arsenal v Leeds United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports).

2. First away game

Saturday, August 23: Arsenal v Leeds United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports). | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Tuesday, August 26 or Wednesday, August 27. Draw to take place next week.

3. Extra August game: Carabao Cup second round (Leeds enter in this round).

Tuesday, August 26 or Wednesday, August 27. Draw to take place next week. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Saturday, August 30: Leeds United v Newcastle United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports).

4. Final game before September international break

Saturday, August 30: Leeds United v Newcastle United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Monday, September 1 (7pm).

5. Summer window transfer deadline day

Monday, September 1 (7pm). | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Photo Sales
September 1 - September 9.

6. September international break

September 1 - September 9. | David Davies/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueAC MilanDaniel FarkeChampionshipElland RoadEverton
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice