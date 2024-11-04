Leeds United's next six fixtures compared to Championship promotion rivals with key advantage vs Sunderland and Sheffield United

Leeds United are well-placed to fight for the Championship title once again.

Leeds United climbed into the automatic promotion places after beating Plymouth Argyle 3-0 on Saturday, with results elsewhere allowing them to stay there. The game at Elland Road was over by half-time thanks to goals from Dan James, Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson, allowing Daniel Farke to ring the changes and rest some key players.

With Sunderland and Burnley both dropping points, Leeds can look back on a weekend in which plenty went their way and a run of favourable fixtures provides plenty of promise for momentum to build. Farke has already faced all of the current top six and heads to seventh-placed Millwall on Wednesday, with some very winnable games to follow.

But how does Leeds’ short-term schedule look when compared to their promotion rivals? Well, the YEP has looked at what the top 10 have to look forward to, calculating the average current position of the opposition - and it is good reading for those of a Whites persuasion.

Next six: Sheffield Wednesday (A), Bristol City (H), West Brom (A), Plymouth (H), Luton Town (H), QPR (A) | Average position of opposition: 16.5

Next six: Sheffield United (H), Norwich City (A), Burnley (H), Watford (A), Plymouth (H), Portsmouth (A) | Average position of opposition: 11.3

Next six: Stoke City (H), Cardiff City (A), Portsmouth (H), Middlesbrough (A), Leeds United (H), Hull City (A) | Average position of opposition: 14.2

Next six: Leeds United (H), Stoke City (A), Sunderland (H), Portsmouth (A), Oxford United (A), Coventry City (H) | Average position of opposition: 12.5

Next six: Burnley (H), Hull City (A), Norwich City (H), Sunderland (A), Preston (A), Sheffield United (H) | Average position of opposition: 8.8

Next six: Swansea City (A), Oxford United (H), Plymouth (A), Bristol City (H), QPR (H), Cardiff City (A) | Average position of opposition: 17

