Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson was reportedly aboard a private jet chartered by Premier League and Championship clubs following the United States Men's National Team's fixture against Mexico.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites' attacking midfielder is said to have joined Fulham's Raul Jimenez and Antonee Robinson, Norwich City striker Josh Sargent, Coventry City's Haji Wright and goalkeepers Matt Turner and Ethan Horvath of Crystal Palace and Cardiff City, respectively, on a flight back to the United Kingdom ahead of this weekend's fixtures.

Aaronson's need to return from North America was most pressing given Leeds' fixture scheduling. Daniel Farke's side take on Sheffield United at 8pm on Friday, less than 72 hours on from the USA's 2-0 defeat by Mexico in the city of Guadalajara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Mexican outlet TUDN, the jet was arranged by Fulham, whose special measures will likely see Jimenez and Robinson feature for Marco Silva's side at Craven Cottage against Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon, whilst inadvertently benefitting Leeds if Aaronson is to play a part.

Even though the 23-year-old's return was expedited, it is unlikely he will have been afforded the opportunity to join in with Farke's final team training drills ahead of the Blades' visit, instead undergoing a customary physical assessment and recovery session following his international involvement.

"We have to make some late decisions," Farke said on Wednesday. "We've trained today with 15 players but a few Under-21 players were involved. Several will just arrive this evening or during the day tomorrow and we have to assess them. So far no new injury news, that's definitely good but we have to look at their condition due to the travel and game time. So far it looks like no one has picked up a new injury."