Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United return from the October international break with a huge Championship clash.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United will be left with a decision to make on the fitness of several international stars ahead of Friday’s game against Sheffield United, with Daniel Farke still waiting on some returnees. Neither Yorkshire club have been helped by the EFL’s decision to bring the derby meeting forward for TV purposes, with first-team players jetting across the globe to represent their countries.

Farke has admitted these issues are ‘a topic for each and every team’ but few in the Championship are hurt like Leeds, particularly given recent injuries have stretched the squad to near breaking point. Sheffield United do have some first-team players on international duty, however, and the YEP has taken a look from both sides to see who could be affected come Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United

A total of 11 Leeds players were called up for international duty but within that, only six would be classed as likely first-team starters. Farke will be left with little concern over the fitness of Joe Rodon, who despite playing 180 minutes for Wales, returned after Monday’s win over Montenegro with plenty of time to rest up. Similarly, Wilfried Gnonto captained Italy’s Under-21s against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday evening but played only once during the break.

Leeds were on the receiving end of a favour from Spain Under-21s coach Santi Denia, who opted to rest Mateo Joseph for his side’s dead rubber against Malta on Tuesday evening. The 20-year-old bagged a first-half hat-trick against Kazakhstan last week but has been able to rest up ahead of Friday’s fixture, something Farke will be grateful for.

But there are concerns elsewhere, not least regarding Brenden Aaronson who played 90 minutes of the USA’s 2-0 defeat in Mexico overnight and has played 168 minutes across the Atlantic Ocean. The 23-year-old will be on his way back today but it remains to be seen when he can return to Leeds training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loading....

Junior Firpo scored three goals in two games for the Dominican Republic but also faces a long trip back, having played in Bermuda late on Tuesday evening UK time. Similarly, Ao Tanaka played the full 90 minutes of Japan’s 1-1 draw against Australia just outside of Tokyo, albeit he was rested during their 7-0 win over China last week, with decisions to be made on both.

Sheffield United

A total of six Sheffield United players received international call-ups, but only three could be classed as first-team players - half of Leeds’ senior absence list. Of that trio, two are in a similar boat to Rodon with Kieffer Moore and Rhys Norrington-Davies on Wales duty. However, Moore racked up just over 90 minutes across both games while Norrington-Davies was not involved at all.

Chris Wilder’s only major concern will be surrounding Harry Souttar, who played 180 minutes for Australia over the break and travelled almost 21,000 miles in total. The centre-back most recently came up against Tanaka’s Japan near Tokyo and will have an almost identical journey back and likely return date, albeit having played double the minutes.

Souttar has been ever-present in the Blades team since coming off the bench for a 14-minute appearance in their second league game of the campaign - a 2-2 draw against QPR. The 25-year-old has formed an excellent partnership with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Wilder will be desperate to have his usual back-line fit and ready.