Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as preparations continue ahead of Friday’s game against Sheffield United.

Leeds United will continue to welcome players back from international duty today as focus turns to Friday’s visit of Sheffield United to Elland Road. All of Daniel Farke’s jet-setting stars look to have come through the last week or so unscathed, but late returns for the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Ao Tanaka and Junior Firpo leaves Whites boss Farke with a decision to make.

Leeds went into the break unbeaten in four and showed plenty of character, having lost Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to serious injuries within days of each other, but face another tough test in welcoming the unbeaten Blades to LS11. Farke will speak to the media this afternoon as preparations continue and in the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Kouyaté latest

Cheikhou Kouyaté has dominated the headlines over the last week but recent reports suggest a move for the midfielder could be off. Football Insider reports that Leeds have now ‘pulled the plug’ on signing the free agent midfielder after medical tests took place on Tuesday.

The YEP reported last week that Kouyaté was among a small group of defensive midfielders being considered by Leeds, who are without Ampadu and Gruev for the long-term. Interest in the 34-year-old has remained going into this week but reports of a deal being all but signed before the weekend were thought to be wide of the mark.

Football Insider claimed on Tuesday that Kouyaté was set to undergo medical tests but it appears the former Nottingham Forest man has not been given the all clear by Thorp Arch medical staff. It remains to be seen how Elland Road recruitment chiefs will choose to proceed, with fitness issues obvious when it comes to players who have been without a club all summer.

Aaronson struggles

Brenden Aaronson endured all-too-familiar struggles during the USA’s 2-0 defeat in Mexico overnight, with the attacking midfielder playing the full 90 minutes less than three days before Leeds host Sheffield United. Aaronson played 168 minutes in total during the break and evidently struggled in the latter game, with national media outlining his frustrations when it came to Mexico’s physicality.

“It's not even necessarily that Brenden Aaronson couldn't cope with the physicality. Rather, it's that he wasn't really willing to play through it,” GOAL reporter Ryan Tolmich wrote. “Time and time again, Aaronson went down due to some rough play and, time and time again, the referee told him to play on. The USMNT midfielder seemed more frustrated each time as he couldn't get a foul call no matter how hard he was hit.

“As a result, he had a rough night, to put it lightly. He had multiple giveaways in bad spots, as did plenty of his teammates. Aaronson stood out, though, simply because his issues usually ended with him on the ground protesting to the referee. Aaronson is getting stronger every year, and Leeds is sharpening in the Championship every week. This just wasn't a night for him in any way, shape or form.”