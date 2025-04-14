Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United's fans have had their say on the weekend's win against Preston.

NEIL GREWER

A fantastic day for Leeds United as Sheffield United’s defeat, along with a comfortable win at Elland Road put the Premier League within the Whites’ grasp.

Leeds started on the front foot and Manor Solomon opened the scoring with the sort of goal he scored regularly in the Premier League – cutting in from the left and curling a shot into the far top corner.

Within two minutes, Kaine Kesler-Hayden equalised with a similar shot having easily beaten Junior Firpo in the penalty area following a move which exploited large gaps in the United midfield.

Jayden Bogle restored the lead from close range seven minutes later from a Solomon cross. Leeds spent the rest of the game in complete control yet, in true Leeds style, could not add another goal and jeopardy remained until the end.

The team were buoyed on through the final minutes as news filtered through of Sheffield United’s gloom and the four sides of the ground sang in harmony – a fantastic sight and what noise.

Great performances from Bogle and Solomon with Karl Darlow solid but Piroe was again under par, not making the most of four good opportunities.

Man of the match: Jayden Bogle, and a mention for the crowd.

ANDY RHODES

There’s a reason why people say the Championship is crazy.

At 2.30pm on the previous Saturday, Leeds United’s situation looked desperate after the draw at Luton Town but, fast forward one week, and they are five points clear of third place.

And if Tuesday night felt good, doing it again on Saturday was even better.

In both games, the Whites showed the hallmark of any promotion winner, grinding out results in the closing stages and the reward from both was massive.

The players know they’re close; you could tell from the face of an emotional Joe Rodon at full time. But if they continue to play how they did against Preston then they won’t have anything to worry about.

TELLING EMOTION: Shown by Leeds United ace Joe Rodon at the full-time whistle. | Getty Images

Of course, the score should have been more comfortable but, in this division, promotion is rarely won easily.

From here, Leeds will need to hold their nerve and take lessons from Sheffield United’s recent collapse.

Captain Ethan Ampadu and his side have shown bottle in turning the results around this week but must do so again in a run of four games against teams who, as things stand, all have something to play for.

Man of the match: Manor Solomon.

DAVID WATKINS

That was much more like it! For me, that was a return to the dominating, fluent, attacking side we enjoyed watching in January and February.

All that was missing was a bit of composure in front of goal, something that, to be honest, we’ve struggled with throughout the season despite the vast number of goals we’ve scored.

Preston are a difficult side to beat – only six Championship teams have lost fewer games this season – but they never looked likely to get anything out of Leeds.

The early Leeds goal – another peach from Manor Solomon in the fourth minute – should have set us on our way, but a quick reply, a terrific left-foot shot by Kaine Kesler-Hayden, had the scores tied again with only six minutes on the clock.

Back came Leeds seven minutes later to restore the lead with more fine work by Solomon, who crossed left-footed for Jayden Bogle to bundle home from close range.

For the remainder of the game, it was a question of whether Leeds would add to their tally, but a succession of big chances came and went while Preston hardly had a glimpse of goal, just one decent shot that Karl Darlow dealt with.

Man of the match: Manor Solomon.

“The points needed by Leeds could reduce to as little as four”....

KEITH INGHAM

If Leeds wanted a good weekend – they got it!

Leeds’ 2-1 scoreline over Preston was scant reward for the numerous chances they created but, coupled with Plymouth’s fantastic win over Sheffield United by the same score, it was certainly worth a slight celebration.

Leeds once again lead Burnley at the top by goal difference and now need seven points from four games to guarantee promotion whatever Sheffield United do. If the Blades fail to beat Cardiff and Burnley the points needed by Leeds could reduce to as little as four.

Dan James (hamstring), as expected, was absent so Willy Gnonto came in at right wing. Daniel Farke resisted any temptation to start Pat Bamford so Joel Piroe, without a goal since the win at Bramall Lane, continued in attack.

The game started with a flurry of goals. Manor Solomon scoring a superb goal in less than two minutes, North End equalising and Jayden Bogle restoring the lead – all with less than 15 minutes on the clock.

The game could and probably should have been over by the break but Leeds had to hustle for the full duration for their well-deserved three points.

Men of the match: Jayden Bogle (at the back), Manor Solomon (in attack).

MIKE GILL

Profligate, wasteful, nerve wracking. United were all of these things, but they got the job done in a tense encounter at Elland Road.

A Manor Solomon screamer gave them an early lead, but this was almost immediately cancelled out by Kaine Kesler-Hayden, who cut through United’s left flank far too easily.

Less than seven minutes later, Solomon whipped another fine cross into the Preston box where Jayden Bogle appeared to gratefully stab the ball home.

Thereafter, the Preston goal bore a charmed life after it was peppered with shots by a hungry looking Leeds attack. Joel Piroe worked hard and held the ball up much better than he has been doing lately but he couldn’t find the back of the net.

Willy Gnonto and Brenden Aaronson also went very close, and one further goal from anywhere would have eased the pressure, but it wasn’t to be.

At the other end, United’s defence played their part, and Karl Darlow was in faultless form both for his shot stopping and confidence when handling crosses. As the game wore on, the Whites sensibly employed good game management to ensure that the spectre of Swansea didn’t reappear. Onwards and upwards.

Man of the match: Manor Solomon.