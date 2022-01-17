The West Ham supporter, took to social media to post a video in which he said "about to watch West Ham pump Leeds all over the shop."

The Whites social media team then shared footage of the match, which was a win for Leeds.

At the end of the video, Mark, who used to be on The Only Way Is Essex and was signed to Crawley Town for a short while, then says: "I look like a complete mug with what I've just said".

In the full video, which was posted to Mark's Instagram stories, he said: "If you've ever wondered what the meaning of having egg on your face is, just go back and look at my first story of today.

"West Ham let me down. We didn't pump Leeds. I wouldn't say Leeds pumped us but still, I look like a complete mug with what I've just said.

"Anyway, come on you Irons, let's keep pushing on, we can do it.

"Let's get that top four. Hopefully I won't get egg on my face saying that."

Jack Harrison fires past West Ham United 'keeper Lukasz Fabianski to complete his Leeds United hat-trick. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

The Irons approached the contest sat fourth in the table following three straight league wins but David Moyes' side were undone by a Jack Harrison hat-trick in a five-goal thriller.

The Hammers twice hit back to level at 1-1 and then 2-2 through goals from Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals respectively but Harrison's third and final strike in the 60th minute proved the winner.

Marcelo Bielsa hailed Leeds United's 3-2 'triumph' as just reward for the bravery shown by his players.

The Whites were again missing a host of senior players and Bielsa could name only one senior operator on the bench, 15-year-old Archie Gray joining seven other Under 23s among the substitutes.

Bielsa had to use two of his young replacements in the first half due to injuries sustained simultaneously by Adam Forshaw and Junior Firpo. Against that backdrop, Leeds defied adversity and a strong Hammers outfit to take three points. Jack Harrison left with the matchball having scored all three goals, while VAR ruled out a Mateusz Klich strike and Raphinha struck the post.

West Ham' s England international midfielder Declan Rice was left disappointed as his side missed the opportunity to close on third-placed Chelsea but the Irons ace said that facing Leeds presented the hardest test that the division had to offer.

Pressed on the demands of West Ham facing three games in eight days, Rice said: “You could see we were running all game and we were matching them.

"The way they play is man-for-man and I don’t think anyone really understands, until you’re on the pitch, what that’s like to play against.

"They’re the toughest team to play in the Premier League, regardless of the position they’re in, the way they play is really tough to play against.