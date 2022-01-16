Marcelo Bielsa's side went ahead in the tenth minute as Harrison finished off a fine move after Mateusz Klich's attempt had been saved.

The Whites then lost both Adam Forshaw and Junior Firpo to injury around the quarter mark and the Irons drew level 11 minutes before the break when Jarrod Bowen headed home a corner.

United went back ahead just three minutes later as Harrison doubled his tally by netting from close range from a Raphinha corner.

The Irons levelled for a second time in the 52nd minute as Michail Antonio's flick released Pablo Fornals who cut inside and beat Illan Meslier with a low finish.

Yet Leeds went back ahead on the hour mark as Harrison completed a superb hat-trick when slotting home after Raphinha's through ball.

The Whites were then denied a fourth as Klich's strike was disallowed by VAR for offside after hitting Rodrigo practically on the line but Harrison's treble was enough for a memorable success.

Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores from a memorable afternoon at the London Stadium.

1. Illan Meslier 7 - Some important interventions when he was needed. Could do little about either goal.

2. Stuart Dallas 8 - Another who had moments he'd like to do better in but put a foot in so many times at big moments.

3. Luke Ayling 7 - Stormed back from a wobbly period and with the bit between his teeth drove Leeds forward. Found it hard going defensively at times but dug in.

4. Pascal Struijk 8 - A terrific performance. Antonio got the better of him a few times but Struijk more than held his own. Back with a bang.