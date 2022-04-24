There are few managers Jesse Marsch boasts a better record against than Crystal Palace head coach Patrick Vieira.

The Leeds United boss will reignite old rivalries on Monday evening in what will be his tenth managerial meeting with the former Arsenal midfielder.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch argues on the touchline at Elland Road (Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Vieira took charge of the Eagles last summer, and has guided the South London club to a steady, mid-table mooring for the vast majority of the 2021/22 campaign.

Following considerable churn in personnel upon taking charge, Vieira's first taste of football management in England has been deemed an unqualified success by the club's supporters avoiding relegation drama and valiantly bowing out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage.

Jesse Marsch's start at Leeds United has gleaned ten points from six matches, but due to the average quality of opponent faced, the jury remains out for the American.

Leeds will continue to move in the right direction with a positive result against Palace on Monday night, and Marsch knows what it takes to defeat the man occupying the opposing dugout.

Jesse Marsch during his stint as coach of the New York Red Bulls in MLS (Photo: Michael Stewart/Getty Images)

Leeds' head coach and Vieira have faced each other nine times as opposing bosses, with Marsch winning five of those encounters; two more than Vieira's three.

Each meeting took place across the Atlantic Ocean, set against the backdrop of a fledgling rivalry in Major League Soccer.

Marsch, once of the New York Red Bulls, more often than not triumphed over Vieira's New York City FC - a tributary of City Football Group, widely renowned for their ownership of Manchester City.

During their first head-to-head clash, Marsch recorded a famous win on Vieira's turf; a match which saw Jack Harrison make his professional debut for the losing side.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira during his stint as New York City FC boss (Photo: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo and David Villa were all involved as Marsch's side ran out emphatic winners, scoring seven without reply.

"When he first made the decision to come to MLS, we were all excited to have somebody of his stature in the league." Marsch said in his pre-match press conference. "And then when he came to New York City FC it meant that I had to hate him," the Leeds boss chuckled, referencing the cross-town rivalry between New York Red Bulls and New York City FC.

"But he's not an easy guy to hate, because first of all from expertise and a work perspective, he's a very good coach. We have sort of differing styles and different ways of thinking about the game, but it made for always really interesting matches."

Vieira's imposing frame cut a frustrated figure on the touchline back in November when these two sides last met. Raphinha's stoppage time penalty denied Palace a share of the spoils at Elland Road following a Marc Guehi handball inside the area.

Far from managerial heavyweights in English football just yet, the duo still have plenty to prove - Marsch in particular.