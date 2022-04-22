The Whites look to extend their unbeaten run to five games after pulling off an essential 3-0 away victory over relegation rivals Watford earlier this month.

After losing his first two games in charge, Marsch has taken ten points from a possible twelve helping United to draw further clear from the Premier League drop zone.

But with the Whites' scheduled fixture against Chelsea postponed due to the Blues' FA Cup semi-final participation, the teams around Leeds have had the chance to catch up to them during their 16-day Premier League hiatus.

At Selhurst Park on Monday, Marsch's side will hope to re-establish some distance between themselves and the prospect of Championship football next season against a Crystal Palace side who have lost three games on the trot after their shock win over Arsenal at the start of this month.

Marsch will be speaking to the media at 1pm and you can follow every word the United boss has to say right here on our live blog.

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch. Pic: Naomi Baker.