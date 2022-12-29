Leeds United finally returned to action on Wednesday night, but they returned with a defeat to Manchester City.

As preparations begin for that one, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Gyokeres links

Leeds are said to have made an enquiry over Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the January window.

According to 90min, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, and Wolves are also interested in pulling off a deal. The 24-year-old has already scored 12 Championship goals this season, and it’s reported he is likely to cost £16million this winter.

Leeds are looking for a striker, but it will be interesting to see if Gyokeres is the man they move for amid links with Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton-Diaz.

Koch contract

Leeds are continuing their round of contracts after handing out new deals for Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk.

According to The Athletic, Robin Koch is next in line for a new contract. The centre-back has been a key part of Marsch’s plans, and as things stand, his deal is set to run out in 2024. The German’s deal now looks set to be extended, and he will join his two fellow defenders in extending his time at the club, as long as a deal can be agreed.