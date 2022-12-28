News you can trust since 1890
Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and match gallery in Man City defeat as youngsters score 8s

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth has delivered his post-match player ratings after Leeds United lose out to Manchester City

By Graham Smyth
55 minutes ago

Leeds’ best efforts proved not to be enough on Wednesday evening as Manchester City, and Leeds-born Erling Haaland, saw off the challenge of Jesse Marsch’s side at Elland Road. Two goals for the Norwegian, after a Rodri opener did the damage on the night, rendering Pascal Struijk’s second half header a mere consolation.

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth has offered his thoughts on each of the Whites’ 16 players to have featured this evening, portioning out two eights and one four in his post-match player rating gallery.

1. Illan Meslier - 8

Might feel disappointed with his efforts for Haaland's second but made so many big stops to keep things respectable (Pic: Bruce Rollinson)

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. Rasmus Kristensen

Did well up against Grealish, brought physicality without going over the top, put in a solid shift (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Photo: Stu Forster - 7

3. Liam Cooper - 5

Whether his pass was too soft or Koch's awareness was lacking, the pair weren't on the same page for the second goal. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: OLI SCARFF

4. Robin Koch

Didn't look comfortable, couldn't get to grips with Haaland, although who can? Caught napping for the second. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: OLI SCARFF

