Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and match gallery in Man City defeat as youngsters score 8s
YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth has delivered his post-match player ratings after Leeds United lose out to Manchester City
Leeds’ best efforts proved not to be enough on Wednesday evening as Manchester City, and Leeds-born Erling Haaland, saw off the challenge of Jesse Marsch’s side at Elland Road. Two goals for the Norwegian, after a Rodri opener did the damage on the night, rendering Pascal Struijk’s second half header a mere consolation.
YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth has offered his thoughts on each of the Whites’ 16 players to have featured this evening, portioning out two eights and one four in his post-match player rating gallery.