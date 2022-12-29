Leeds United returned to Premier League action on Wednesday evening with a painful 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City. The Whites fell behind just before the interval courtesy of a Rodri strike before Erling Haaland took his tally to 20 goals in 14 top flight matches this term with a second half brace. Pascal Struijk scored a consolation with a quarter of an hour left on the clock.

The result leaves Jesse Marsch’s men 15th in the table, just two points clear of the relegation zone - albeit with a game in hand on many of the sides around them. Next up is a tricky clash against high-flying Newcastle United on New Year’s Eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But before then, there is still plenty of transfer speculation to work through. Check out Thursday’s Leeds United roundup below...

Wober open to move

Red Bull Salzburg defender Maximilian Wober is keen to move in January, with Leeds United keen after Whites boss Jesse Marsch contacted the centre-back “just before Christmas,” according to Austrian journalist Peter Linden. The 24-year-old has emerged as a target in recent days amid reported concerns over Leeds’ defensive record. United have conceded 29 goals in 15 Premier League games so far this season.

In response to the Whites’ apparent interest, Linden suggests that Wober has “signalled his willingness to transfer” away from Salzburg in January after a “short period of reflection.” The player recently lost his starting role in Austria under manager Matthias Jaissle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolves keen on Gyokeres

Wolves are ready to make an offer for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres amid rival interest from Leeds United, according to Football League World. The Sweden international is in demand having already registered 12 goals in the Championship this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad