It proved to be another busy transfer window for Leeds United.

The Whites took the opportunity to strengthen their squad significantly in the January window, which slammed shut on Tuesday night. Jesse Marsch strengthened three areas of his team, signing Max Wober at the back, Weston McKennie in midfield and Georginio Rutter up top. Leeds will be hoping those signings will be enough to push them up and away from relegation, currently far too close to comfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the transfer window may have closed for now, the rumours will keep pouring in, and in that vein, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding Elland Road.

Todibo interest

Leeds are said to be interested in a move for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo ahead of the summer.

With Llorente on loan with Roma, and with Leeds potentially looking to replace him long-term, Todibo has emerged as an option. According to Leeds All Over, the Whites are already onto Todibo’s case having spent the late stages of the winter window looking at centre-back targets.

Todibo is under contract at Nice until 2027, but the centre-back is valued at less than £20million by Transfermarkt, and if Leeds stay in the Premier League, they may well be able to pull off a deal.

Tuanzebe interest

Leeds are said to have expressed an interest in signing Manchester United star Axel Tuanzebe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Athletic, the Whites looked to sign a defender during the course of deadline day, and they asked the Red Devils about Tuanzebe after allowing Llorente to join Roma on loan. In the end, Tuanzebe ended up moving to the Championship, joining Stoke City on loan until the end of the season.