Big Jack Harrison update concludes final throes of Leeds United's January transfer window

Leeds had already wrapped up deals to sign Max Wober, record signing Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie well before the countdown on the final day. The Whites also announced the arrival of Portugal Under-19 centre-back Diogo Monteiro from Swiss side Servette on deadline day morning, followed by the loan exit of Diego Llorente to AS Roma with a view to a permanent deal.

The one big remaining question mark surrounded United’s Jack Harrison amid reported Leicester City interest but news emerged from Elland Road in the final hour of deadline day that the 26-year-old was staying put. Stoke City were also reportedly eyeing a late swoop for United's under-21s defender Charlie Cresswell who is on loan at Millwall but the 11pm deadline passed without any further movement.

Llorente, meanwhile, completed his loan switch to Roma as part of a defensive one in, one out on transfer deadline day. Spanish international centre-back Llorente joined Leeds from Real Sociedad for a fee of £18 million in September 2020 but the 29-year-old has featured in just two of United's last 13 league games. Llorente has been an unused substitute for 11 of those contests due to Whites boss Jesse Marsch being able to call on the likes of Robin Koch, captain Liam Cooper and now impressive January recruit Max Wober.

STAYING PUT: Leeds United's Jack Harrison, despite reported interest from Leicester City. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Llorente signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with the Whites last month which protected his value and has now departed to join Roma who are managed by Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese coach handed Llorente his first-team debut at Real Madrid in 2013.Current Whites left back Pascal Struijk and right back Luke Ayling are other centre-back options for Leeds who further bolstered their defensive ranks on deadline day morning with the arrival of Portugal Under-19 centre-back Monteiro. The teenager has joined from Swiss Super League side Servette and will initially join up with the Under-21 setup at Thorp Arch.

Llorente, meanwhile, was pictured arriving at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport on Monday before undergoing routine medical tests the following morning. It is expected that Roma will exercise their option to purchase the defender outright, putting an end to Llorente’s Elland Road stay after 59 appearances and four goals over two years.

Leeds made their third major signing of the January window on deadline day eve by snapping up 24-year-old USA international midfielder McKennie on loan from Juventus with a view to a permanent deal. The initial loan deal for McKennie is reportedly costing Leeds just shy of £1.5 million. A £30 million option to buy, plus £4.4 million in add-ons, has been negotiated, according to reports in Italy.

The Whites broke their transfer record to sign France under-21s striker Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim this month for an upfront fee of £28m as part of a deal that could be worth up to £35m including add ons. Austrian international defender Wober also joined Leeds at the start of the month for around £10m from RB Salzburg.