Patrick Bamford salutes 'welcome distraction' and eyes spark for Leeds United run after 'growth'

A fit-again Bamford made his first start since October in Saturday's FA Cup fourth round clash at Accrington Stanley in which a 3-1 victory sealed a fifth round date at either Fulham or Sunderland. Saturday's success marked just a fourth win from United's last 20 games but Bamford believes the latest cup triumph can now ignite a league run for a side sat 15th in the Premier League table and just one point above the drop zone, albeit with a game in hand.

Two of United's four wins from their last 20 games have arrived in their last three fixtures through the FA Cup victories against Cardiff and Accrington which has left Bamford confident of Premier League progress ahead of Sunday's clash at Nottingham Forest. The Whites shared a goalless draw with Brentford at Elland Road in between.

Speaking to the BBC, Bamford was asked if Saturday's display at Accrington could now spark a league run and declared: "I think so. I think it's almost been a welcome distraction in terms of there was a little bit of pressure coming on to us and I think having a cup run has taken that away a little bit and also given us a bit of confidence that we can win games. It's a great achievement (to make the fifth round) and I know we have struggled in cup runs in the past so it's nice."

HIGH HOPES: For returning Leeds United no 9 Patrick Bamford, above. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.