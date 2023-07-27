Leeds United look set to bag a much-needed transfer windfall ahead of the new season.

The Whites have been working on exits for much of this summer as they attempt to balance the books following relegation to the Championship. Though, Leeds haven’t been all that successful in getting players off the books completely, with the vast majority of players leaving on loan deals ahead of the new season.

Rodrigo Moreno has left on a bargain £3million fee, while Tyler Roberts left for £400,000, and Leeds did bring in a loan fee of a reported £430,000 for Robin Koch.

But Leeds now look set to get a significant financial top-up, with Football Insider saying Everton are closing in on a deal to sign Wilfried Gnonto. Gnonto was signed for around £4million last season, and that deal looks to be a masterstroke from the now departed Victor Orta.

Gnonto is set to depart on a deal worth as much as £20million, according to reports. That will pocket Leeds a £16million profit, while also taking their transfer windfall total up to £23.83million. Most Leeds fans will be disappointed if Gnonto does depart, given his obvious talent on the back of some of the moments he produced last season, but the Whites need incoming cash to balance the books as they look to build a promotion-worthy squad.

Loans have helped in freeing up wages, but cashflow is important, especially given the Whites are unlikely to feel the true impact of their new ultra-wealthy owners for a little while yet. The club needs to be financially stable on its own before 49ers Enterprises look to overhaul the squad with significant investment in new signings.

