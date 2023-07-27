It’s matchday again for Leeds United as Daniel Farke’s men take on Nottingham Forest in a pre-season friendly.

The Whites have been busy preparing for the new campaign over recent weeks, but club chiefs have been just as busy off the grass. Leeds have had to balance the books by offloading a number of players on loan, and attention is now turning to incomings, with Farke needing a number of key pieces if he wants to oversee a promotion bid this coming season.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Kamara deal ‘close’

Leeds are said to be in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Rangers star Glen Kamara.

According to Football Insider, Kamara has been the subject of interest from around 10 clubs this summer, but Leeds look to have won the race as they close in on the in-demand midfielder. According to the report, Leeds are closing in on a £5million deal as they look to add to the impending capture of Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Kamara, who is a former Arsenal youth product, has been with Rangers ince 2019, racking up more than 100 league appearances since.

Summerville interest

Leeds are set to receive fresh interest in Crysencio Summerville this summer.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Crystal Palace are interested in a deal for Summerville, who was one of the standout players for Leeds during a disappointing season of last. Palace may need a winger this summer after losing Wilfried Zaha, while Michael Olise could also be snapped up.