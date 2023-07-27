Leeds will take on Birmingham at St Andrew’s on Saturday, August 12 and the Whites have been given an away ticket allocation of 2,227 for the 3pm kick-off. Leeds have also agreed a reciprocal ticket pricing offer with Birmingham, meaning that Leeds supporters who travel to St Andrew’s in August and Blues fans who travel to Elland Road in January will pay the same price for tickets.

The EFL allow reciprocal ticket offers to be agreed between clubs and Leeds say they will continue to work with all other teams in the Championship in a bid to offer a better deal for travelling supporters.

Away tickets for the clash at St Andrew’s are priced at £30 for adults, £24.50 for Seniors aged 65+, £22.00 for 16-22 years and £5.50 for those under 16. All under-16s must be accompanied by an adult or will be refused entry at the turnstiles.

TICKET DETAILS: For Leeds United's first away clash of the new Championship season against Birmingham City at St Andrews, above. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

The club’s away ticket policy which was in place for the 2022/23 season will continue for the 2023/24 season with the exception of the ‘Tracker’, which will be based on away games attended in the 2022/23 season.