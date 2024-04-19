Leeds United 'set for' Crysencio Summerville talks as Joe Rodon transfer plans outlined

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United know nothing less than a win will do on Monday night when they travel to Middlesbrough. Daniel Farke's side have won one of their last five in the Championship and if they are to secure automatic promotion this season, they must turn that form around quickly.

The manager will be keen to ensure the Whites are focused on themselves but they could do with results going their way this weekend with Leicester City in action against West Bromwich Albion, while Southampton go to Cardiff City. Ipswich Town have seen their weekend game pushed back due to Coventry City's FA Cup commitments.

Before the Championship action gets underway we take a look at some of the key headlines out there.

Summerville situation 'open'

Leeds United are expected to sit down with Crysencio Summerville and his representatives at the end of the season to try and keep him at the club, according to Fabrizio Romano. Summerville has already been linked to a host of clubs, both in the Premier League and abroad, it seems the club will be braced for summer interest whether they return to the top flight or not.

Romano, speaking to Give Me Sport, believes Leeds might have their work cut out on that front, though, due to the calibre of the clubs tracking his progress, with the transfer specialist insisting the winger's future is 'open'. Summerville's remarkable season has been recognised over the last few days with the Dutchman winning the EFL Championship Player of the Season award, while on Thursday night he received Leeds United Players' Player of the Year gong, too.

Of course, it's not hard to see why Summerville is attracting so much attention and it's fair to say his future at Elland Road may well depend on whether Leeds can reclaim a spot in the Premier League.

Rodon prediction made

Returning to Tottenham Hotspur this summer might be the first thing on Joe Rodon's mind come the end of the season. That's the belief of former Spurs man Alan Hutton, who expects to see the Welshman return to north London for conversations about his future at the club.

Rodon has excelled during his loan spell at Leeds and the club will be keen to land him on a permanent basis this summer, particularly if they win promotion to the Premier League. But, Hutton has warned that any move is far from a forgone conclusion at present.

“I think from Rodon’s point of view he will always want to come back,” Hutton told Tottenham News. "His initial thought would have been to go to Leeds, play week in and week out, do well and come back to his parent club because this is the club that he will want to play for.

“It’s going to come down to him and what he wants to do in the future moving forward. He’ll need to discuss with both clubs to see if Tottenham see his future there or not and if they’re willing to sell is it a factor if Leeds go up or not?

“For the player, does he want to play in the Championship again if they don’t make it or does he see himself as a Premier League player? There are lots of ifs, buts and maybes thrown in there, but he has done really well.