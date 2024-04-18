Leeds United loanee's transfer hope as pundit explains why Whites should be 'anxious'
Leeds United have the opportunity to get their promotion push back on track on Monday night when they travel to face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium. The Whites have won just one of their last five games in the Championship and they have seen their hopes of automatic promotion take a hit as a result.
But they know that picking up maximum points over their remaining three games would give them a very good chance of claiming a spot in the top two come May 4. The pressure is building and this weekend's action could certainly be decisive.
Before the build-up gathers pace then, here's a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.
Gladbach's Wober hope
Borussia Monchengladbach haven't given up on the permanent signing of Leeds United loanee Max Wober, according to Gladbach Live. Wober has spent the entire season with the Bundesliga club and he has caught the eye with his performances, but there have been claims that the Austrian might just be out of the club's price range this summer at €17m.
However, the fresh report claims that Gladbach are trying to persuade Leeds to drop their price in order to get a deal done. Wober seems to have little future at Elland Road and if the two clubs can reach an agreement that suits all parties, it might just make sense for Leeds to sell for a slightly reduced fee.
Wober joined Leeds in January 2023 from Red Bull Salzburg but couldn't prevent them from being relegated from the Premier League just a few months later. He joined the German outfit in the summer and he has made 26 appearances in all competitions with a goal coming in his last outing against Borussia Dortmund.
Jordan's suspicion
Simon Jordan believes momentum is on Southampton's side in the Championship promotion push. The Saints have won their last three league games and with others slipping up, they now sit just three points behind Leeds, with a game in hand still to play.
As such, despite seeing their automatic promotion chances dismissed by many a few weeks ago, they now stand a good chance of claiming a spot in the top two and Jordan believes they might just have what it takes to get over the line.
"If I'm either Leicester or Leeds at this moment in time, I'd be pretty anxious given the fact I've got to play Southampton," Jordan said on Talksport. "I've got a sneaking suspicion that Southampton are going to edge in. They've got to play both Leicester and Leeds.
"Ipswich have gone on a great run of form, yet they go and lose to Norwich in the big derby game, which makes no sense.
"I just think Southampton have got the real momentum, they made light work of Preston last night, and Preston aren't mugs, they're a decent side who still potentially had an outside chance of getting near the play-offs and they smashed them 3-0. I just think Southampton are the ones to really watch now."