The Whites have numerous players out of contract, which will need to be replaced in Daniel Farke’s squad, whilst reinforcements are made to the first XI as Leeds challenge to remain in the Premier League or go again at promotion from the Championship.

United will also need to find workable solutions for those currently out on loan, many of whom were signed for significant fees on significant wages during the summer of 2022, which preceded relegation from the top flight.

Following the release of the club’s latest set of financial accounts, Leeds also owe in the region of £190 million to other clubs in outstanding transfer payments. Up to £73 million of that will have been paid by June 30, 2024 but a large chunk will still remain beyond this summer. Meanwhile, Leeds are owed just £2 million in transfer instalments, choosing to be paid up front for the sales of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha to Manchester City and Barcelona, respectively. As a consequence, this is not a particularly fruitful revenue stream for the Whites in their current guise.

In order to fulfil their transfer obligations, Leeds could well seek to move on those who have played no, or little, part in the team’s 2023/24 campaign. Those who deemed a year in the Championship to be detrimental to their careers are unlikely to be welcomed back with open arms by Daniel Farke, therefore attaining good fees for their services could be high on the summer agenda.

1 . Robin Koch - £0 The German international moved on last summer in the knowledge he had played his last game for the club, but joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan deal. His four-year Leeds deal expires this summer and an agreement on a permanent contract with Eintracht has already been struck. Leeds are not in line to receive anything further from Koch's exit due to his expiring contract status.

2 . Sam Greenwood - £1.5 million Greenwood left Elland Road in search of regular minutes this season, joining Middlesbrough on loan in a deal which includes a facility for the north-east club to make his stay at the Riverside Stadium permanent for a sum of £1.5 million. This will more or less recoup the fee Leeds paid Arsenal for his services four summers ago when Greenwood was still a teenager.

3 . Diego Llorente - £4.3 million Spanish defender Llorente has spent the last 18 months on loan at AS Roma where he is likely to end up on a permanent deal this summer. A £4.3 million (€5 million) agreement has been widely reported but not yet officially exercised by the Italian club.

4 . Brenden Aaronson - £7.5 million Aaronson is likely to be the player Leeds make their biggest loss if he moves permanently this summer. The American joined in a deal worth upwards of £25 million but struggled to make an impact during his one and only season in English football, and this term been in and out of a middling Union Berlin side whilst on loan in the Bundesliga. Due to the length of contract and his age, Aaronson is still likely to recoup a figure pushing the £10 million mark.

5 . Marc Roca - £10 million A permanent exit for defensive midfielder Roca may be trickier to sanction considering loan club Real Betis reportedly have the option to extend his temporary stay until the end of 2024/25. Nevertheless, he has largely given a good account of himself in Spain and is open to a permanent return.