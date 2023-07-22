Leeds United set deadline for keeper deal as golf star explains investment decision

Leeds United are facing a race against time as Daniel Farke looks to secure a deal for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel.

The German stopper is said to be top of the list for the Whites manager as he looks to bring in a new first choice stopper ahead of his first season in charge at Elland Road.

BRIGHT FORECAST: For Leeds United under new boss Daniel Farke, above, from the bookmakers. Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images.

Sky Sports Germany have revealed the race for the former Monaco loan stopper has now ‘entered its final phase’ and the current Bundesliga champions ‘want to make a decision in the next 48 hours’.

Bayern’s league rivals VfB Stuttgart are said to be keen on securing Nubel on a one-year loan deal without an option of making the move permanent at the end of the season.

Golf star explains Leeds decision

Rickie Fowler has explained why he opted against joining fellow golf stars Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in buying a stake in Leeds United.

NEW STRUCTURE - The appointment of a technical director and an internal promotion are part of a restructure of Leeds United's football operations at Elland Road and Thorp Arch. Pic: Getty/Marc Atkins

The 34-year-old received some disparaging remarks from spectators as he embarked on his third round at the open on Saturday after he decided against investing at Elland Road. Fowler give his take on his decision and revealed he would not be against investing in a Premier League club at some point in the future.

He told Sky Sports: “”Hopefully it all works out with JT and Jordan being involved. My financial team just didn’t necessarily advise for it, so we decided to not go forward with it.

“It doesn’t change my interest at all. There may be some other opportunities out there. Football - (or), as we call it, soccer - obviously it isn’t as big in the States, but a lot of us that don’t follow it as deeply as everyone over here appreciate sport at the highest level.