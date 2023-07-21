Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Championship top 25 goalscorers prediction and where Leeds United men feature

Leeds United are now just two weeks away from the new Championship season and a Whites goalscoring prediction has now been formed ahead of the new campaign.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 21st Jul 2023, 17:54 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 19:58 BST

Leeds are currently second favourites to bounce back from last season’s relegation in the ultimate style as Championship champions, behind clear market leaders Leicester City. The Whites are now under the care of new boss Daniel Farke who twice steered Norwich City to promotion to the Premier League as winners of English football’s second tier.

The abundance of goals were a feature in both promotions, as is usually the case with any side that takes the Championship by storm, and now the bookmakers have cast their verdict on the players they think will net the most next season and where Whites attackers feature in that list.

Here, we run though the 25 in the betting to be next season’s top Championship scorer, a list featuring five players from Farke’s side.

Odds: 40-1.

1. 25th: Willy Gnonto (Leeds United)

Odds: 40-1. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Odds: 40-1.

2. 24th: Luis Semedo (Sunderland)

Odds: 40-1. Photo: EITAN ABRAMOVICH

Photo Sales
Odds: 40-1.

3. 23rd: Oscar Estupinan (Hull City)

Odds: 40-1. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Odds: 40-1.

4. 22nd: Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough)

Odds: 40-1. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
