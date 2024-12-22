Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Saturday’s victory against Oxford.

Leeds United blew Oxford United away completely at a stormy Elland Road in the final Championship action before Christmas. Four different goalscorers, relentless chance creation and a clean sheet made Daniel Farke a happy man as Leeds made it nine wins on the bounce at home. Here's the YEP take on the 4-0 success.

Good day

Manor Solomon

The loanee from Tottenham Hotspur was expected to be a difference maker at this level, if he stayed fit. Fitness and availability have not come easily but he's starting to show his superiority. He was dangerous in a cameo against Preston North End and played a part in the equaliser. He was deadly against Oxford United, scored one and made two others. This is what Leeds believed they could be getting. Now consistency is the challenge.

Daniel James

What more can be said about the flying winger? He's in a real purple patch and defences are struggling to cope with him. A goal and a nice role in the build-up for Jayden Bogle's strike were the highlights but his relentless work ethic and willingness to track back to win the ball underpinned his performance.

Isaac Schmidt

An appearance at left-back, at long last. It might only have been another substitute cameo but the Swiss defender got on the pitch and played in the position for which he was signed to play. What's more Daniel Farke spoke in positive terms about his workrate after the game. Early days still but a corner being turned perhaps?

Brenden Aaronson

Though it was not a perfect performance, a goal and an assist comprised a fine return and a welcome shot in the arm when it comes to his confidence in the final third. Getting into good positions is never a problem but composure has been. His finish was the picture of coolness, though. Timely it was too.

Bad day

Jamie Cumming

The wind that was swirling around Elland Road made the keeper's life incredibly difficult when it came to kicking the ball. Conversely, his struggle absolutely delighted the home crowd and they gave him serious stick throughout the first half. Three times in quick succession he punted the ball straight out of play. Better that than conceding four goals, though.

Off-camera

A grinning Ao Tanaka grabbing hold of Ethan Ampadu to stop him getting the ball in the warm-up possession game.

Joe Rothwell bringing his tiny daughters out as mascots.

Farke holding his arms out in questioning frustration as Etham Ampadu played an over-hit and needless ball over the top that Sam Byram was never going to reach.

Patrick Bamford having a chat with someone in the West Stand during a break in play.

Meslier and then Tanaka both going for and being evaded by a yellow balloon that was blowing around on the pitch.

Ground staff litter picking on the pitch at half-time as crisp packets and rubbish blew around in the wind. Tanaka cleaning up, picking up some rubbish and depositing it over the touchline with the play halted in the second half.

Placheta having a catch up with Leeds coach Christopher John at full-time while Bogle and Kyle Edwards had a chat.