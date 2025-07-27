A Leeds United star has issued an injury update.

Leeds United new boy Sebastiaan Bornauw has issued an injury recovery update following a blow suffered during the club’s Germany training camp.

Belgian international defender Bornauw joined Leeds at the start of the month as the club’s third signing of the summer, arriving from VfL Wolfsburg for £5.15m on a four-year deal.

The Whites new boy made his Leeds debut as a second half substitute in the opening pre-season friendly against Manchester United and Stockholm and then flew out with the squad for the club’s Germany training camp.

Bornauw, though, played no part in either of the club’s two behind-closed-doors friendly in Germany against SC Verl and Paderborn after suffering a quad injury in the first session, from which the defender says he is working hard to make a quick return.

Taking to his Instagram story, Bornauw shared two photographs of himself training with the ball in Germany together with the words: “Working hard to be back soon.”