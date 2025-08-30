Leeds United got another important point on the board following Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle United. Daniel Farke’s men bounced back from a difficult week and back-to-back defeats with another solid home showing, albeit against a Magpies outfit who were without several key players.

A battling first-half lacked quality from both sides in the final third, with Leeds in particular guilty of failing to find that killer pass. Farke’s side counter-attacked with intent but failed to test the palms of Nick Pope with a single shot on target, while at the other end Lucas Perri’s only save was from a simple Jacob Murphy snapshot.

That pattern of play continued for much of the second-half, with neither Leeds nor Newcastle able to build serious pressure or test their opposition goalkeeper until the 90th minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s effort was blocked by the foot of Pope. That was about the only good chance of the final exchanges with both sides settling for a point.

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth was on hand at Elland Road. Below are his Leeds United player ratings…

1 . GK: Lucas Perri 7 - Some wayward kicking in the first half but solid keeping. Made the stops he needed to make.

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle 8 - Pretty solid, recovering well any time he got in trouble. Got forward really well and caused a few problems. Created a late chance for Calvert-Lewin.

3 . CB: Joe Rodon 8 - Did the dirty work. Covered for Struijk when balls went in behind.

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk 7 - Not quite as comfortable as his defensive partner. Some nice passes including a beauty to send Gnonto away. Couple of shaky moments.

5 . LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson 8 - Lively performance overall. Defended well, attacked well. Played through an injury in the second half until he couldn't.