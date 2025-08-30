Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Newcastle as impressive quartet get 8/10 but one 5

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth

Chief football writer

Published 30th Aug 2025, 19:39 BST

Leeds United and Newcastle United shared the spoils at Elland Road.

Leeds United got another important point on the board following Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle United. Daniel Farke’s men bounced back from a difficult week and back-to-back defeats with another solid home showing, albeit against a Magpies outfit who were without several key players.

A battling first-half lacked quality from both sides in the final third, with Leeds in particular guilty of failing to find that killer pass. Farke’s side counter-attacked with intent but failed to test the palms of Nick Pope with a single shot on target, while at the other end Lucas Perri’s only save was from a simple Jacob Murphy snapshot.

That pattern of play continued for much of the second-half, with neither Leeds nor Newcastle able to build serious pressure or test their opposition goalkeeper until the 90th minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s effort was blocked by the foot of Pope. That was about the only good chance of the final exchanges with both sides settling for a point.

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth was on hand at Elland Road. Below are his Leeds United player ratings…

7 - Some wayward kicking in the first half but solid keeping. Made the stops he needed to make.

1. GK: Lucas Perri

8 - Pretty solid, recovering well any time he got in trouble. Got forward really well and caused a few problems. Created a late chance for Calvert-Lewin.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

8 - Did the dirty work. Covered for Struijk when balls went in behind.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

7 - Not quite as comfortable as his defensive partner. Some nice passes including a beauty to send Gnonto away. Couple of shaky moments.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

8 - Lively performance overall. Defended well, attacked well. Played through an injury in the second half until he couldn't.

5. LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

6 - Started well, put in plenty of hard work but passing wasn't as good as it could have been. Faded the longer it went on.

6. CDM: Ilia Gruev

