Leeds United got another important point on the board following Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle United. Daniel Farke’s men bounced back from a difficult week and back-to-back defeats with another solid home showing, albeit against a Magpies outfit who were without several key players.
A battling first-half lacked quality from both sides in the final third, with Leeds in particular guilty of failing to find that killer pass. Farke’s side counter-attacked with intent but failed to test the palms of Nick Pope with a single shot on target, while at the other end Lucas Perri’s only save was from a simple Jacob Murphy snapshot.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
That pattern of play continued for much of the second-half, with neither Leeds nor Newcastle able to build serious pressure or test their opposition goalkeeper until the 90th minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s effort was blocked by the foot of Pope. That was about the only good chance of the final exchanges with both sides settling for a point.
YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth was on hand at Elland Road. Below are his Leeds United player ratings…