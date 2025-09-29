A Leeds United star has made a declaration on his future, armed with ‘inside’ Elland Road knowledge.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Longstaff knows how it feels to face Leeds United at Elland Road - and now hopes to experience the flip side for as long as he possibly can.

Geordie midfielder Longstaff ended 19 years with Newcastle United when joining Leeds this summer, armed with inside knowledge of how the club’s Elland Road fans make the opposition feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longstaff can say that from experience - the midfielder having twice faced the Elland Road crowd as a Newcastle player, in the 1-0 Magpies win of January 2022 but also the 5-2 defeat of December 2020.

The latter contest was played behind-closed-doors in the country’s battle against Covid-19 but Longstaff joined the Whites knowing exactly what Leeds United’s rivals think will happen when the Elland Road crowd reach full voice - that their team will score.

Leeds did just that twice in Saturday’s pulsating clash against Bournemouth with Longstaff himself responsible for netting the second goal which appeared to have Leeds destined for a 2-1 victory and all three points.

Bournemouth’s Eli Kroupi had other ideas - netting a 93rd-minute equaliser which snatched the Cherries a 2-2 draw and a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s fans, though, had again done their bit to roar on their side - something Longstaff now says is a “privilege” to be a part of and intent to experience for as long as he possibly can.

“It's something that I definitely don't take for granted”

"It's really special,” said Longstaff, speaking to LUTV and asked what it’s like to face Leeds at Elland Road.

"I played here a few times and whenever the crowd get up, you always feel like Leeds are going to score and now to have that on your side is a massive privilege really.

"I think to come here and play every week, it's something that I definitely don't take for granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm looking to do that for as long as possible and hopefully we can keep putting in performances and picking up points to stay in the league because ultimately there is nothing better than playing in this stadium when it is in the Premier League."