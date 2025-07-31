Sean Longstaff swapped Newcastle for Leeds United with the best wishes of everyone at St James' Park.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has backed ‘really good lad’ Sean Longstaff to make a positive impact at Leeds United following his summer switch.

Leeds confirmed the signing of Longstaff earlier this month following the agreement of a £12m plus £3m add-ons deal, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a four-year deal and making his non-competitive debut against Manchester United less than 24 hours later. The Newcastle academy graduate had been linked with a move to Elland Road all summer and was right at the top of Daniel Farke’s wishlist for that position.

In joining Leeds, Longstaff called time on a near 20-year career at boyhood club Newcastle, having risen through the academy ranks before going on to play 214 games across all competitions. The 27-year-old remained a hugely important player even as the club’s Saudi owners spent big elsewhere, featuring in the Champions League and last season winning the Carabao Cup.

Overwhelmingly positive and heartfelt messages from Newcastle staff and players painted a picture of how highly regarded Longstaff was at St James’ Park, despite starting just eight Premier League games last season. And now fellow Geordie Shearer has given another glowing verdict of Leeds’ summer signing.

“I found it really interesting when I looked at his Instagram, the post he put out and everything he said I sort of related and understood,” Shearer told Betfair. “He's achieved his dream, he won a trophy with Newcastle, played at St James' Park for his boyhood club so for him that's been amazing.

“I guess all good things have to come to an end and he went with the very best wishes of everyone. Everyone appreciated what he's done for Newcastle and Leeds have signed a really, really good lad. A talented lad who will do well, and I wish him well because for a young boy coming through the ranks at Newcastle and achieved his dream like he has, it's been great to watch.

“I understand why he wanted to leave and play first-team football. When Joelinton, [Sandro] Tonali and Bruno [Guimaraes] are all fit, there aren't many, if any better in the Premier League.”

Eddie Howe’s verdict on the transfer was perhaps most telling, however, with the Newcastle manager insisting he wanted to keep Longstaff on the same weekend his Leeds move was confirmed. Speaking after a pre-season defeat to Celtic, Howe suggested the ‘very popular’ midfielder’s exit was PSR-related, rather than down to any lack of ability or effort.

Longstaff was quickly followed through the door by £17.4m ball-winner Anton Stach to effectively complete Farke’s second midfield evolution in as many summers. The experienced and physical pair join Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Ao Tanaka in a five-man unit that boasts plenty of different profiles and strengths.

Farke has hinted towards utilising that group - arguably Leeds’ strongest area of the pitch currently - by playing a 4-3-3 formation at times in pre-season. Longstaff has featured in all three friendlies so far and remains unbeaten, with that 0-0 draw against Manchester United followed by consecutive wins over German pair SC Verl and Paderborn.