A Premier League star has hailed a new Leeds United signing.

Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali has hailed the talents of a summer Leeds United signing with a Whites team selection suggestion.

Tonali and new Leeds signing Sean Longstaff were teammates at Newcastle for two years until Longstaff ended nearly two decades with the club to join the Whites this summer.

Just six weeks after his move to Elland Road, Longstaff found himself competing against his former side in Saturday’s clash against the Magpies as Longstaff and Tonali went toe-to-toe in centre midfield.

“He is a very good player”

Some strong early challenges from Longstaff helped set the tone for a tough Leeds side who held the Magpies to a goalless draw, after which Tonali hailed Longstaff who he said should be playing every week.

"I am happy to play against Sean because Sean is a friend, is a friend of us,” said Tonali, to Newcastle United’s official website.

“He's a good guy. He played very well and I think he deserves to play every game here because he is a very good player."