Leeds United fan Billy Foster received plenty of acclaim as he walked onto the first tee at the 2023 Ryder Cup to caddie for Team Europe’s Matt Fitzpatrick.

Foster bowed to the gallery at the opening hole as he emerged for day 1 fourballs at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. He then produced the Leeds salute which sparked chants of ‘All Leeds aren’t we’ from some of the supporters in attendance.

Foster and Fitzpatrick, who is a proud Sheffield United fan, were given the morning off for the day 1 foursomes as Europe raced into a stunning 4-0 lead.

Foursomes is when four players face off in teams of two and hit alternate shots with the same ball while in fourballs every player plays with their own ball and the best score from each side used to decide who wins or ties the hole.

Fitzpatrick enjoyed a strong start to his fourballs, taking a starring role as he and McIlroy were four up after just five holes.

Leeds minority investors Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are competing at the Ryder Cup for Team USA but were not involved in the morning session which saw Europe take a 4-0 lead. They were called upon for the fourballs, taking on Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton.

Spieth revealed in July he and close friend Thomas were part of the takeover of Leeds by 49ers Enterprises. He told Sky Sports News: “Relegation wasn’t ideal, but we got involved with the 49ers group about purchasing a larger share and getting in with them doing things so successfully as they do everywhere they’ve touched.

“We thought it would be a cool opportunity. It’s a big city, historic club, great venue in Elland Road, and once we looked into it we realised it could be really exciting. They (the 49ers) renegotiated after relegation and it was possibly a better deal - as long as they can get promoted (to Premier League) soon.