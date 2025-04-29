Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United's Under-21 side were crowned inaugural champions of the National League Cup with victory over non-league Sutton United in the competition's final.

Leeds defeated National League outfit Sutton by two goals to one courtesy of strikes from Diogo Monteiro and Harry Gray either side of half-time.

The Whites were buoyed by the presence of fringe first-team squad players Harry Gray and James Debayo in the starting XI, while U21s Player of the Season contender Rhys Chadwick also started.

Gray was dispatched to the VBS Community Stadium, formerly known as Gander Green Lane, at short notice after Leeds' first-team group celebrated their promotion back to the Premier League on Monday night with a resounding victory over Bristol City, a presentation on the pitch at full-time and subsequent lap of honour.

The 16-year-old made his senior debut as a late substitute during Leeds' 6-0 demolition of Stoke City on Easter Monday and looked every bit deserving of his inclusion in Daniel Farke's two most recent matchday squads with his performance against the U21s' non-league opposition.

Tasked with holding the ball up against central defenders seven and nine years his senior, Gray was able to roll the Sutton rearguard and bring attacking teammates Harvey Vincent and Josh McDonald into play during the early stages.

Leeds' opener came as a result of impressive play down the left-hand side between Vincent and McDonald, the latter injuring himself in a collision with Sutton goalkeeper Jack Sims at the end of that particular move which resulted in a corner kick.

With Leeds still applying pressure after the set-play, Portuguese youth international central defender Monteiro stayed forward, sweeping in Connor Douglas' low cross to give Scott Gardner's young Whites the lead. The goal did come at a price, however, as after a bright start McDonald was unable to continue. He was replaced by Oliver Pickles whilst Leeds celebrated their opener.

Former Leeds striker Steve Morison stood in the home dugout but was unable to inspire his Sutton side to an equaliser before the half-time break, shortly before which 'keeper Mahady was called into action with a pair of decisive punches clear.

The Whites picked up where they left off during the second half, going close after the restart through substitute Pickles' deft flick at the near post which was turned behind for a corner.

Gray continued to run the channels as Leeds hit Sutton in transition, working hard against the hosts' defence and received his reward on 56 minutes, peeling off to the back post and slotting home Harvey Vincent's well-weighted ball across the face of goal to double the youngsters' advantage.

Skipper Alfie Cresswell almost added a third after yet more incisive attacking play on the break but his effort struck the crossbar and bounced out.

Sutton grew into the second half as Leeds legs began to tire and reduced the arrears through Lewis Simper with a quarter of an hour plus stoppages still to play. A scuffle ensued inside the Leeds net as Sutton attempted to retrieve the ball and restart proceedings. Whites pair Connor Ferguson and Mahady were booked for their part in the melee.

Despite heavy pressure from the home side, Leeds withstood the late onslaught to be crowned the first National League Cup champions.

Line-up and goalscorers

XI: Mahady (GK), Douglas, Ferguson (Richards 85'), Monteiro, Debayo, Moore, Vincent (Snowdon 76'), Cresswell (c), Gray (Nfonkeu 90+4'), Chadwick, McDonald (Pickles 25')

Subs: Grainger, Lopata-White, Bird

Goals: Monteiro, Gray