Two former Leeds United men were involved in a European hammering on Wednesday night.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Leeds United defender Robin Koch made an honest admission after he and a fellow ex-Whites teammate suffered a European hiding.

German international centre-back Koch and Danish international right back Kristensen both left Leeds after the club’s relegation to the Championship and the pair are now together again at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bundesliga outfit faced a huge test on Wednesday evening as they hosted a Champions League game against Liverpool for which Kock and Kristensen were both handed starts, Koch wearing the captain’s armband.

Liverpool went into the contest on the back of four consecutive defeats and a fifth looked a distinct possibility as Kristensen fired Frankfurt into a 26th-minute lead.

Big personal first counted for nothing

His low strike to the far left corner from just inside the box marked a first Champions League goal for the defender but it ultimately counted for nothing as Liverpool ultimately cruised to a 5-1 success.

A breakaway goal from Hugo Ekitike brought the Reds level just nine minutes after Kristensen’s opener and Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate both headed home from corners amid non existent marking to make it 3-1 at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai then also netted after the break as Frankfurt conceded five in the competition for the second time this season having also lost by the same scoreline at Atletico Madrid.

Taking to his Instagram page, Koch admitted his men had not shown enough against Arne Slot’s visitors.

He wrote: “Thanks to all our fans who supported us yesterday. We didn’t show enough, and we need to learn from this game. Let’s stick together as Eintracht Frankfurt and focus on our next challenges.”