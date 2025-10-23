"We didn't" - Ex-Leeds United man admission as former Whites players suffer European hiding with big first
Former Leeds United defender Robin Koch made an honest admission after he and a fellow ex-Whites teammate suffered a European hiding.
German international centre-back Koch and Danish international right back Kristensen both left Leeds after the club’s relegation to the Championship and the pair are now together again at Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Bundesliga outfit faced a huge test on Wednesday evening as they hosted a Champions League game against Liverpool for which Kock and Kristensen were both handed starts, Koch wearing the captain’s armband.
Liverpool went into the contest on the back of four consecutive defeats and a fifth looked a distinct possibility as Kristensen fired Frankfurt into a 26th-minute lead.
Big personal first counted for nothing
His low strike to the far left corner from just inside the box marked a first Champions League goal for the defender but it ultimately counted for nothing as Liverpool ultimately cruised to a 5-1 success.
A breakaway goal from Hugo Ekitike brought the Reds level just nine minutes after Kristensen’s opener and Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate both headed home from corners amid non existent marking to make it 3-1 at the break.
Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai then also netted after the break as Frankfurt conceded five in the competition for the second time this season having also lost by the same scoreline at Atletico Madrid.
Taking to his Instagram page, Koch admitted his men had not shown enough against Arne Slot’s visitors.
He wrote: “Thanks to all our fans who supported us yesterday. We didn’t show enough, and we need to learn from this game. Let’s stick together as Eintracht Frankfurt and focus on our next challenges.”