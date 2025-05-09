'Couldn't move' - Leeds United favourite reveals injury sacrifice on promotion anniversary

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 9th May 2025, 17:30 BST
Former Leeds United winger Robert Snodgrass has discussed the pain barrier he played through to help the Whites achieve promotion to the Championship in 2010.

Leeds' promotion back to the top flight was confirmed a matter of weeks ago after a successful Championship campaign with the team more recently finishing the season on 100 points as title winners.

It was not so long ago the club was playing its football in the third tier and this week marks 15 years since United's promotion from League One under head coach Simon Grayson.

The 2009/10 side featured the likes of Jermaine Beckford, Luciano Becchio, Jonny Howson and Snodgrass. The latter played all but two league games en route to automatic promotion as runners-up, scoring seven goals in the process.

The former Scotland international has taken to social media to celebrate the anniversary of the team's promotion.

"15 years ago promotion with Leeds United what a journey played every game and left out of the most important game of the season the last and final game, as I couldn’t move my ankle."

"Took 4 steroid injections that season strapped with every strapping possible loaded up on anti inflammatory and giving everything putting everything on the line for a fantastic club, amazing people and a great set of lads and staff," he recalled.

Where did Snodgrass end up in his career?

Snodgrass played a further two seasons at Elland Road in the Championship before moving on to join Premier League Norwich City in 2012. He subsequently played for Hull City, West Ham United, Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion, Luton Town and Hearts before retiring from the game in 2024.

