Former Leeds United and Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36.

Snodgrass represented several clubs during his lengthy career but made more appearances for Leeds than any other side. Between 2008 and 2012, the Scot appeared 191 times for the Whites, scoring 41 goals and assisting a further 40.

His time at Elland Road was not always the club’s most successful on the pitch, although Snodgrass did secure a runners-up place with Leeds as a 22-year-old back in 2010 as United returned to the Championship.

For a trip down memory lane, here are 15 photos of Snodgrass’ time in LS11.

2009 - League One play-off semi-final Robert Snodgrass of Leeds United celebrates with goalscorer Luciano Becchio during the Coca Cola League One play-off semi-final second leg match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

2008 - First goal Robert Snodgrass of Leeds United (23) celebrates after scoring his goal during the Carling Cup first round match between Chester City and Leeds United at the Deva Stadium. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

2008 - Up for the cup Robert Snodgrass (L) of Leeds celebrates his goal with David Prutton during the Carling Cup Third Round match between Leeds United and Hartlepool United at Elland Road .(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

2009 - Band of Brothers Luciano Becchio celebrates with Robert Snodgrass after scoring the opening goal during the Coca Cola League One play-off semi-final second leg match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

2009 - Entertaining the big boys Albert Riera of Liverpool attempts to dribble past Robert Snodgrass of Leeds United during the Carling Cup 3rd Round match between Leeds United and Liverpool at Elland Road. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)