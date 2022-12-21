Leeds were missing ten first team players but were quickly on the front foot and almost went ahead in the ninth minute when a fine pass from Rasmus Kristensen released Sam Greenwood who sent in a low cross which Joe Gelhardt sent narrowly wide on the stretch.

But the Whites were dominating and went ahead in the 13th minute when a Marc Roca corner was met by Robin Koch who headed home a neat finish at the near post. Monaco offered very little but equalised in the 25th minute when a cross from the right flank was headed back across goal and met by Breel Embolo to smash home.

Leeds continued to impress and a brilliant crossfield pass from Brenden Aaronson played in Kristensen whose shot back across goal was cleared near the line. After a fine ball from Roca, another Kristensen cross then narrowly evaded Gelhardt who was denied a penalty after tangling with keeper Alexander Nubel.

BLITZ: AS Monaco celebrate going 4-1 up against Leeds United. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

The excellent Koch was replaced by Diego Llorente at the interval and Monaco went ahead just two minutes after the restart when Gelson Batalha Martins tucked home an easy chance after Leeds had been cut open down the left.

Worse was to follow as Monaco then went 3-1 up five minutes later as Ismail Jakobs fired home as Leeds failed to clear a corner at which Luke Ayling was out jumped for a knockdown. Monaco then bagged a fourth just three minutes later as poor control from Kristensen led to Leeds being scythed apart and the visitors worked the ball down the right where Embolo blasted home.

Leeds attempted to rally and Willy Gnonto was by far the brightest spark in the final half hour but three efforts failed to beat keeper Nubel. The Whites looked set to fall to a 4-1 defeat but Gnonto was felled in the area for a penalty in the second minute of stoppage time after Junior Firpo's cross and Joe Gelhardt stepped up to slam home the spot kick.

Leeds United v AS Monaco: Klaesson, Kristensen (Firpo 67), Ayling, Koch (Llorente 46), Struijk (Hjelde 80); Forshaw (Joseph 62), Roca, Greenwood; Aaronson (Gyabi 80), Gnonto, Gelhardt. Subs not used: Robles, Van Den Heuvel, Drameh.

