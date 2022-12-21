Leeds United coach hopeful of key man's return vs Man City as illness hits squad

The French goalkeeper has missed Leeds’ friendlies throughout December, sitting out 2-1 wins over Elche and Real Sociedad, as well as Wednesday night’s 4-2 defeat by Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.

Veteran stopper Joel Robles and the relatively inexperienced Kristoffer Klaesson have deputised for Meslier in his absence as he battles back from illness. Klaesson had also been suffering with glandular fever earlier this month, but was deemed fit enough to play in Leeds’ last two friendly fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meslier, on the other hand, has not been risked and played no part in the club’s open training session at Elland Road on Tuesday December 20. Assistant Rene Maric revealed on Wednesday night that there was illness in the camp, which had led to a number of first-team players sitting out the defeat to Monaco.

Leeds United's French goalkeeper Illan Meslier (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

The Austrian did not disclose details of the players’ individual ailments but was hopeful that some could make a return to the matchday squad in just under a week’s time when Manchester City visit Elland Road.

"We have some illness going around so we’ll have to check when and who is coming back into training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rodrigo had tightness and again if it's a friendly you don't risk these things.

"We think that most of them will be ready for Man City but we’re not 100 per cent sure, but it’s looking good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Illness is day-by-day, you know,” Maric added.

On Meslier in particular, Marsch’s assistant said: “It's similar to the other guys that I said, it’s day-to-day basis. I think, I believe he'll be fit, yes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad