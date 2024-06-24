Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest Championship news as Leeds United’s rivals look to complete early business

The summer transfer window is up and running and Championship clubs are getting early business done. Deals are starting to go through across the division and as the summer progresses things will only intensify.

Leeds United haven't entered the market just yet but here's a look at what's happening at their main second tier rivals at this early stage of the summer.

Sunderland set Bellingham price

Sunderland have set an asking price for Jobe Bellingham but Crystal Palace aren't willing to meet it. That's according to a report by Alan Nixon, who insists the Black Cats are pricing top flight clubs out of a move for Bellingham, who made the move to the Stadium of Light from Birmingham City last summer.

The 18-year-old demonstrated his ability and potential in red and white last season and its no surprise to hear of Premier League clubs weighing up a move. However, Sunderland, who have also seen Jack Clarke linked away, are determined to keep hold of the midfielder and it seems any potential suitor will have to dig deep in order to prise Bellingham away from Wearside.

Palace are set to receive a fee of around £50 million from Bayern Munich for the services of Michael Olise this summer, meaning the south London club will have room to spend. But, if the report is to be believed they see the fee wanted for Bellingham as too steep.

Hull City move imminent

Ozan Tufan appears to be on the verge of leaving Hull City to join Turkish club Trabzonspor this summer and according to Sporx, a deal looks set to be completed before the end of the week. Tufan has spent two seasons with the Tigers, making 81 appearances and scoring 18 goals.

However, the Turkey international will return to his homeland this summer, with a three-year deal set to be signed. It is claimed the two clubs are still in negotiations but an agreement is thought to be imminent.

Tufan might not be the only high profile player to leave the MKM Stadium this summer either with Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves being linked with moves to the Premier League.

Bellamy backed for Wales

Burnley's acting head coach Craig Bellamy would be perfect for the vacant Wales managerial position, says Iwan Roberts. Bellamy has never held a full-time senior management role, but he has spent the last five years working with Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht and Burnley and with 78 Wales caps under his belt as a player he knows more than most about international football.

As such Roberts, a former Wales international himself, believes the 44-year-old should be considered to replace Rob Page, who was sacked last week.